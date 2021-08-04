Banham Poultry evacuated in suspected chemical incident

Updated

Published: 12:29 PM August 4, 2021 Updated: 1:21 PM August 4, 2021

Emergency services were called at around 10.40am, on Wednesday August 4, to an incident at Banham Poultry in Attleborough. - Credit: Peter Shaw

Banham Poultry has been evacuated after emergency services were called to a suspected chemical incident.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at around 10.40am this morning [Wednesday August 4] to an incident at the poultry factory in Attleborough.

Emergency services could be seen at Banham Poultry in Attleborough on Wednesday August 4. - Credit: Chris Cope

A spokesperson confirmed the incident was a hazmat leak and not a fire.

Pumps from Attleborough, East Harling, Thetford and Sprowston were in attendance, with crews using breathing apparatus.

They added everyone has been evacuated from the factory.

Fire crews could be seen in Attleborough on Wednesday August 4. - Credit: Chris Cope

People living nearby had been warned to keep doors and windows closed and to avoid the Station Road area.

Ambulance crews and police are also at the scene.

An eye witness said he had seen people being taken out of the Banham Poultry premises in wheelchairs.

Please be aware if you are living in the Attleborough area or intending to travel via Station Road, Attleborough. https://t.co/YqZpTNDyLu — Breckland Council (@BreckCouncil) August 4, 2021

Blaine van Rensburg, managing director at Banham Poultry, said the situation is being monitored by emergency services, who have been at the scene since this morning.

In a statement he added: “Emergency services have been on site since this morning to monitor the situation and to ensure safety.

“The specific area has been monitored and no chemical residues could be detected.

"Further monitoring is currently being conducted and the area should be released pending the results being favourable, which we expect them to be.

“The exact cause is unknown at this stage but is reported to be a reaction between cleaning chemicals. This is extremely unlikely as these solutions are used daily, without incident.”

