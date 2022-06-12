News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Fire crews called to tractor and building fire in Norfolk village

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 6:55 PM June 12, 2022
Ms Brock has thanked Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service for its efforts to help her horse Billy

Norfolk Fire Service crews were called to a tractor and building fire in Bilney Road, Gressenhall on Sunday afternoon (June 12) - Credit: Chris Bishop

Fire crews were called to a Norfolk village after a tractor and a building caught fire.

The blaze happened at a property in Bilney Road, Gressenhall.

Norfolk Fire Service were called at 3.29pm on Sunday, June 12.

Crews from Fakenham, Swaffham and Dereham attended the scene.

The firefighters wore breathing apparatus and main jets supplied by hydrants to extinguish the blaze.

Ladders were also used to check the roof for fire damage.

The fire was eventually brought under control by 4.56pm.

Most Read

  1. 1 Wildlife TV presenter spotted filming in Norfolk for documentary
  2. 2 Hopes rise for new railway station on outskirts of Norwich
  3. 3 Hospital named and shamed over free staff overnight parking failure
  1. 4 Dad-and-daughter duo launch food trailer at quay offering burgers and cakes
  2. 5 Norfolk baker dreams of opening cake shop after success of mobile business
  3. 6 Delays likely as droves of classic motorcycles parade around Norfolk
  4. 7 'It's like a dream or movie' - Ukrainian refugees on finding safety in Norfolk
  5. 8 Bid to convert 'truly stunning' former care home into nine-bed house
  6. 9 Baby joy for woman who lost more than six stone to become a mum
  7. 10 Norwich wrestler Paige announces WWE departure

A Norfolk Fire Service spokeswoman said no injuries have been reported following the fire.

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk
Dereham News

Don't Miss

Local drummer Grace was invited on stage by The Killers at Carrow Road. 

Carrow Road Concerts

Local drummer invited on stage by The Killers and steals the show

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Thetford's first KFC has now opened in the town's Forest Retail Park on London Road.

Norfolk town gets its first KFC restaurant and drive-thru

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Student Grace Ellis was invited on stage with The Killers at Carrow Road. 

Carrow Road Concerts | Updated

'Once in a lifetime' - Local student Grace on playing drums for The Killers

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Peasemarch House, Elsing, which is for sale for offers in excess of £650,000

'Idyllic' cottage with 1920s dance floor in the dining room is for sale

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon