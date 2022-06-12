Fire crews called to tractor and building fire in Norfolk village

Norfolk Fire Service crews were called to a tractor and building fire in Bilney Road, Gressenhall on Sunday afternoon (June 12) - Credit: Chris Bishop

Fire crews were called to a Norfolk village after a tractor and a building caught fire.

The blaze happened at a property in Bilney Road, Gressenhall.

Norfolk Fire Service were called at 3.29pm on Sunday, June 12.

Crews from Fakenham, Swaffham and Dereham attended the scene.

The firefighters wore breathing apparatus and main jets supplied by hydrants to extinguish the blaze.

Ladders were also used to check the roof for fire damage.

The fire was eventually brought under control by 4.56pm.

A Norfolk Fire Service spokeswoman said no injuries have been reported following the fire.