Ten fire crews tackle large shed blaze in north Norfolk

Ten fire engines were called to a large shed blaze in the grounds of a private property in north Norfolk - Credit: Eastern Daily Press Â© 2011

Ten fire crews tackled a large blaze that broke out in a shed and rubbish pile in north Norfolk.

The incident happened in Roughton within the grounds of a private property in Norwich Road on Wednesday, July 6.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at 7.55pm and arrived at the scene by 8.05pm.

Ten pumps from Cromer, Sheringham, Fakenham, Holt, Reepham, North Walsham, Aylsham and Hethersett were called into action.

Teams used main jets, a hydrant and foam to extinguish the fire and used a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots.

The fire crews dealt with the blaze for several hours and it was not until 11.38pm that the stop message was sent to say no more resources were needed.