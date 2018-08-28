Fire crews battle blaze in Norfolk retirement complex

Emergency services are attending to a fire inside retirement complex in Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Emergency services were called to a fire at a retirement complex in Hunstanton on Thursday evening.

The fire started at Lyndhurst Court on Sandringham Road at around 5.25pm on Thursday.

Six appliances from Heacham, Hunstanton, Kings Lynn North and South, and Wells dealt with the fire.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue had aerial ladder platform, main jets and thermal cameras in attendance to help deal with a fire in the roof of a building.

The emergency services asked the public to avoid the area to allow crews to deal with the fire.

The complex has 61 one and two bedroom flats for people aged over 55 years of age.