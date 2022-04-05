Fire crews called to tackle blaze at property with person trapped inside

Fire, police and ambulance crews were called to a blaze in Park Lane, Wymondham. - Credit: Google Maps

Fire, ambulance and police crews were called to a blaze at a property in Wymondham after a person became trapped inside.

One person was supported by fire teams from Wymondham, Attleborough and Earlham in the incident in Park Lane just after 8.45pm on Monday, April 4.

Crews wore breathing apparatus and used a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesman confirmed additional fire crews from Carrow and Hethersett were requested but were stood down prior to arrival after the person was taken to safety.

But the spokesman could not confirm any further details as to the fire or if there were any injuries.

Police and East of England Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.