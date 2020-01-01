Car crashes into house in early hours of New Year's Day
PUBLISHED: 08:00 01 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:03 01 January 2020
A house in a residential road was damaged after a car crashed into it in the early hours of New Year's Day.
Firefighters spent six hours at a property in Gloucester Way, Thetford, after reports it had become unsafe.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue was called to the scene shortly after 12.30am.
Crews from Thetford and Urban Search And Rescue used shoring equipment to make the property safe. They returned to base shortly after 6.30am.
A fire service spokesman said: "We assisted with an unsafe structure. It was a car versus a house and we used our team to help with the unsafe structure."