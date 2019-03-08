People told to avoid city road after 'large' gas leak

Fire crews were called to a gas leak in Carrow Hill, Norwich. Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

People are being advised to avoid a street in central Norwich following a "large" gas leak.

Please keep clear of Carrow Hill, Bracondale in Norwich. @Norfolkfire crews are working with @CadentGasLtd and @UKPNnews to resolve a large gas leak. #KeepingNorfolkSafe pic.twitter.com/0PvYIEqG5J — NFRSTimEdwards (@NFRSTimEdwards) June 28, 2019

Fire crews were called to Carrow Hill, off Bracondale, on Thursday to reports of the gas leak.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said the leak was in an empty building and neighbouring properties did not need to be evacuated.

However, people are being asked to keep clear of the area while work continues to deal with the leak.

The incident is understood to have been handed over to the gas company, Cadent Gas, to resolve. Norfolk police and UK Power Networks have also been involved in the operation.