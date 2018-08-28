Search

Advanced search

Fire crews called to two crashes in village in half an hour

PUBLISHED: 20:44 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 20:44 02 January 2019

Fire crews attended two road traffic collisions in Carbrooke. Photo: Denise Bradley

Fire crews attended two road traffic collisions in Carbrooke. Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant

Six fire crews were called to two separate crashes in a village in just over half an hour.

At around 5.21pm this afternoon (Wednesday, January 2), fire engines from Watton, Hingham and Dereham attended a road traffic collision in Norwich Road, Carbrooke.

Firefighters cut free two casualties and assisted the police and ambulance.

Around 32 minutes later, at 5.53pm, fire crews from Attleborough, Thetford and East Harling attended a crash in Caston Road, some 4 miles from Norwich Road.

The crews made the scene and vehicles safe.

Check our live traffic map before you travel.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Drink driver led police on A47 pursuit which hit speeds of up to 100mph

Liam O'Grady leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Most Read

Air ambulance at scene of head-on crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Will he hang around if he doesn’t get what he’s asking for?’ - skipper urges Evans to back Lambert

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

#includeImage($article, 225)

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 3-2 home defeat to Millwall

#includeImage($article, 225)

Major roadworks to spark five weeks of traffic disruption

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Travellers move onto council-owned park and ride site

Travellers at the Postwick Park and Ride site. Picture: Archant

King’s Lynn Town sign ex-Ipswich Town central defender

New King's Lynn Town signing Joe Robinson Picture: KLTFC

Man left with serious facial injuries and broken eye socket after brawl outside pub

The assault happened at the back of The Five Bells pub in Brandon. Picture: Sonya Duncan

WATCH: Happy New Year! – The PinkUn Show #162 LIVE with the big Norwich City debates

The PinkUn Show is back for 2019 down the pub, discussing the latest Norwich City action and January speculation.

Council reverses planning decision after objector threatened judicial review over hedge

Breckland Council reversed a planning decision after an objector threatened a judicial review over a protected hedge in Beeston. Photo: Graham Corney
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists