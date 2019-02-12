Updated
People urged to keep doors shut as fire service attend chemical incident
PUBLISHED: 22:59 28 February 2019
People have been urged to keep their doors and windows closed as firefighters attend a chemical incident in Fakenham.
Firefighters were called after 9.15pm to the “incident” on Oxborough Lane in Fakenham.
A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) said two appliances from Fakenham together with one from Carrow and the environmental protection unit from King’s Lynn have attended.
Firefighters used thermal image cameras and breathing apparatus when dealing with the chemical in a drum which has now been made safe.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service used social media to help alert people to the problems.
They tweeted: “We are currently attending a chemical incident on Oxborough lane in Fakenham, please keep doors and windows closed in the area.”
