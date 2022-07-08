Multiple fire crews tackle house blaze in Norfolk village

Multiple fire crews were called to Beachamwell to tackle a house fire - Credit: Chris Bishop

Dozens of firefighters are at the scene of a blaze at a home in a Norfolk village.

Seven crews were called to reports of a fire in The Street in Beachamwell just before 2pm on Friday (July 8).

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service Spokesman confirmed "all people were safe and accounted for" but crews are continuing to extinguish the blaze.

Pumps from Swaffham, Downham Market, King's Lynn, Fakenham, Dereham and Thetford are at the scene.

Police and ambulance crews are also in attendance.

A police spokeswoman confirmed St John's Lane at the junction of The Street had been closed.