Cleaner turns traffic officer after stopping to help at horsebox crash

Published: 4:26 PM April 22, 2021

A cleaner has told of how she "put her first aid head on" and pulled over to help following a crash which left a horsebox on it side.

Kirsty Hannant, 32, was driving along Bircham Road in Stanhoe when she witnessed the crash, between a BMW and the Land Rover pulling the box.

Ms Hannant immediately pulled over at the scene, near the Docking Crossroads, and found herself working as a makeshift traffic officer, as she helped emergency services manage the scene.

She said: "I went to see if they were hurt and needed first aid.

"I ended up directing the traffic and then the police and firemen arrived, the policeman gave me his hi-vis jacket and left me to carry on directing traffic.

"None of the people were injured, I think the horse was a little bit injured but they managed to get him out of the horse box and he was walking around."

Fire crews and police were called to a crash on Bircham Road in Stanhoe on Wednesday, April 21. - Credit: Google

The self-employed cleaner, who is an adult instructor in Norfolk Army Cadet Force, said she was on her way home from work when she came across the scene and immediately put on her "first aid head."

She said: "I knew 'this, this and this' needs to happen and then my priority was getting the traffic moving.

"It was bang on school run time, so there was a lot of traffic going around, and that is the main road between Fakenham and Hunstanton.

"That junction is a known junction for having accidents on and with it being bang on the junction it was difficult."

The 32-year-old was praised on a Facebook post following her help.

She said: "I just did what any person would have done in that situation really."

The incident happened at around 3pm on Wednesday and saw police and firefighters attend the scene.

Appliances from Heacham, Hunstanton and Kings Lynn North and South attended the incident and the scene and vehicles were made safe.

A spokesman said a vet attended to check the horse over and police assisted with traffic - however the horse is not thought to have been seriously injured.