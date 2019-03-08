Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Dramatic photos capture car fire near Norwich

PUBLISHED: 10:51 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:24 27 March 2019

A car was on fire on Lodge Lane in Old Catton, near Norwich. Photo: Submitted

A car was on fire on Lodge Lane in Old Catton, near Norwich. Photo: Submitted

Submitted

Dramatic photos of a car fire on a road near Norwich have emerged.

A car was on fire on Lodge Lane in Old Catton, near Norwich. Photo: SubmittedA car was on fire on Lodge Lane in Old Catton, near Norwich. Photo: Submitted

The blaze occurred yesterday at around 1.30pm on Lodge Lane in Old Catton and was tackled by a crew from Sprowston.

An onlooker captured the pictures before firefighters in breathing apparatus used hose reel jets and a dry powder extinguisher to tackle the fire.

A car was on fire on Lodge Lane in Old Catton, near Norwich. Photo: SubmittedA car was on fire on Lodge Lane in Old Catton, near Norwich. Photo: Submitted

A car was on fire on Lodge Lane in Old Catton, near Norwich. Photo: SubmittedA car was on fire on Lodge Lane in Old Catton, near Norwich. Photo: Submitted

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Major resurfacing work will mean road closures in Norfolk town

Road resurfacing work is set to take place in Ingham Road, Stalham. Picture: Google Street Maps

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Hike in parking fines at seaside beauty spot as summer restrictions kick in

A flurry of parking tickets has been issued in Winterton as summer restrictions kick in Picture: Archant

You’re killing people: how I was carted out of county just for treatment

Columnist Steven Downes, who was sent out of county by the NSFT. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Emergency services called after crash involving van

Emergency services were called to crash involving a van in Wymondham. Pic: JP Asher.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Family’s heartache after 18-month-old daughter killed by electrical wire

Jessica Lacey Duggan was found dead in her cot after being caught in a baby monitor cord. Pictures: Supplied by Jason Duggan/Archant Library

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Hike in parking fines at seaside beauty spot as summer restrictions kick in

A flurry of parking tickets has been issued in Winterton as summer restrictions kick in Picture: Archant

Dramatic photos capture car fire near Norwich

A car was on fire on Lodge Lane in Old Catton, near Norwich. Photo: Submitted

Ten Bells up for sale amid fears for pub’s future

The Ten Bells pub in St Benedicts Street is up for sale. Picture: Archant

Car flips onto roof after smashing through fence at social club

A Vauxhall Corsa ended up on its roof after it crashed through Water Lane Playing Fields' fence in Hemsby. Picture: Submitted

‘Chataholic’ hairdresser swaps stories for silence to help homeless people

Dereham Hairdresser, Jane Rice-Smith is doing a sponsored silence for The St Martins HousingTrust, homeless charity. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists