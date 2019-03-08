Dramatic photos capture car fire near Norwich

A car was on fire on Lodge Lane in Old Catton, near Norwich. Photo: Submitted Submitted

Dramatic photos of a car fire on a road near Norwich have emerged.

The blaze occurred yesterday at around 1.30pm on Lodge Lane in Old Catton and was tackled by a crew from Sprowston.

An onlooker captured the pictures before firefighters in breathing apparatus used hose reel jets and a dry powder extinguisher to tackle the fire.

