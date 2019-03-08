Dramatic photos capture car fire near Norwich
PUBLISHED: 10:51 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:24 27 March 2019
Submitted
Dramatic photos of a car fire on a road near Norwich have emerged.
A car was on fire on Lodge Lane in Old Catton, near Norwich. Photo: Submitted
The blaze occurred yesterday at around 1.30pm on Lodge Lane in Old Catton and was tackled by a crew from Sprowston.
An onlooker captured the pictures before firefighters in breathing apparatus used hose reel jets and a dry powder extinguisher to tackle the fire.
