Crash on A47

A vehicle crashed on the A47 between Wendling and Scarning. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A vehicle has crashed on the A47 near Dereham.

The crash happened on the A47 between Scarning and Wendling at 8.26pm this evening (Monday November, 26).

A fire crew from Dereham made the area safe.

Norfolk Fire control said no other emergency services attended the scene.

