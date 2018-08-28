Fire causes power cut that leaves dozens without electricity

Unexpected power cut has affected 70 homes in Brandon and Lakenheath. Picture: UK Power Network Archant

More than 70 homes and businesses around Brandon and Lakenheath have been left without electricity after a power cut caused by a fire.

Firefighters from Mildenhall were called to a fire at Mill Road in Lakenheath at 7.30am today (Thursday). A power cut was subsequently reported at shortly before 8am in areas of the IP26 and IP27 postcodes.

UK Power Networks has been forced to switch off the electricity in the interest of the public’s health and safety in the Mill Road area.

A spokesman from UKPN said: “This is so our engineers can investigate reports of damage to our network following a fire. At this stage it’s difficult to provide a timescale. Engineers are now on site, carrying out investigations into the fault. Once they have completed their assessment, they will carry out repairs.

“At this stage it’s difficult to provide a timescale. We’re sorry for any disruption this may have caused. Our teams will do everything they can to get power back quickly.”