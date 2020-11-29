News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

'There was a massive bang' - Fire outside Norwich coffee shop

person

Noah Vickers

Published: 12:42 PM November 29, 2020   
Police attend the fire outside the Nelson Hotel branch of Costa Coffee on Saturday afternoon.

Police attend the fire outside the Nelson Hotel branch of Costa Coffee on Saturday afternoon. - Credit: Jordan Bromley

Emergency services rushed to a Norwich coffee shop after a fire and a small explosion. 

Shortly after 3pm yesterday, a “massive bang” was heard by staff in the Nelson Hotel branch of Costa Coffee, on the Prince of Wales Road. 

“The next thing we knew, we had smoke coming in through our fire exit door,” said one Costa staff member, who added that they did not think anyone had been hurt. 

The fire set alight the belongings of homeless people, who have been known to congregate in the space between the coffee shop and an unoccupied set of the offices. 

The explosion's cause is unclear, although one witness thought it may have been an aerosol.

Fire crews from Carrow and Sprowston stations were called to the scene at 3.24pm and used hose reel jets to rapidly extinguish the fire by 3.33pm. 

Police are understood to have been on the scene, and assisted fire officers in directing pedestrians away from the building.

Most Read

  1. 1 Water outages hit homes across city
  2. 2 Town in mourning as nightclub owner who 'loved everybody' dies at 49
  3. 3 All the major Christmas events in Norfolk that can go ahead
  1. 4 People released from car after crash closes road
  2. 5 Road remains closed after serious crash on A143
  3. 6 Person freed from vehicle after crash on A140
  4. 7 'Gutted' - Thieves take BMW wheels leaving car on bricks
  5. 8 Norfolk hospitals have discharged over 1,100 coronavirus patients
  6. 9 Taxi driver stole more than £17,000 from his employer
  7. 10 Would you know what to do if your car hit a deer?
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Norfolk in Tier 2 of coronavirus restrictions, government confirms

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon

What counts as a substantial meal under Norfolk's tier 2 pub rules?

Georgina Taylor

Author Picture Icon

'It's nonsense': Shoppers react to Norfolk's Tier 2 announcement

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon

Man arrested after woman suffers broken collar bone in row over mask

Chris Bishop

person