Man rescued from roof

A man was rescued from a roof on Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth. Photo: Archant Archant

A man has been rescued from the roof after concerns were raised for his safety.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Police were called to a property on Northgate Road in Great Yarmouth shortly after 3.30pm on Tuesday.

Officers contacted the fire brigade 20 minutes later, to help him to safety.

Firefighters used an aerial ladder platform and said the issue was now resolved.