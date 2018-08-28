Search

Fire and ambulance crews help resident from third floor of Great Yarmouth care home

PUBLISHED: 15:34 31 January 2019

A fire brigade and ambulance helped a patient from the third floor of Florence House in Great Yarmouth on Thursday (January 31). Picture: Cliff Featherston.

Archant

Fire and ambulance crews displayed co-operation and skill in Great Yarmouth when they helped a resident from a care home - by lifting the person through a window on the top floor.

Photos taken by a man who lives nearby show a fire truck with its telescopic boom extended and crew on the aerial platform, or bucket, at the third-floor window of Florence House, a care home on St George’s Road in the town.

Three fire engines and an ambulance went to the scene at midday on Thursday (January 31).

The man who took the photos, Cliff Featherston, 72, lives opposite the building.

He said that the fire service removed the window from the third-floor room before taking the patient out.

“It was a very skilled piece of work on their part,” Mr Featherston said.

“The co-operation between paramedics and fire brigade was excellent.

“It was a very polished exercise, they knew exactly what they were doing,” he added.

The operation took approximately 45 minutes.

The fire service said they had been called by the ambulance at 11.37 and arrived on the scene at 11.42.

The road was blocked off and fire crew positioned the boom of one of the trucks in order to get the patient into the bucket and to the ground.

They then put the window back and left.

Two fire trucks from Great Yarmouth and one from Gorleston, with eight crew in total, had attended the incident.

