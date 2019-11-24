Injured deer stuck in metal railings rescued by firefighters

A deer got stuck in some metal railings ner Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Hillside Animal Sanctuary Archant

A team of firefighters have freed a deer after it became stuck in metal railings at Thorpe St Andrew.

The animal was found on the site of Anglian Water in Norwich at 12.30pm on Sunday, November 24.

A fire crew from Carrow used hydraulic rescue equipment to free the deer before releasing it to Hillside Animal Sanctuary.

Hillside helps and campaigns for animals in need.

The doe, which suffered grazes to its neck, will remain in a quiet and calm environment before seeing the vet on Monday morning.