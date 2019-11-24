Search

Advanced search

Injured deer stuck in metal railings rescued by firefighters

PUBLISHED: 19:18 24 November 2019 | UPDATED: 19:27 24 November 2019

A deer got stuck in some metal railings ner Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Hillside Animal Sanctuary

A deer got stuck in some metal railings ner Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Hillside Animal Sanctuary

Archant

A team of firefighters have freed a deer after it became stuck in metal railings at Thorpe St Andrew.

A deer got stuck in some metal railings ner Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Hillside Animal SanctuaryA deer got stuck in some metal railings ner Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Hillside Animal Sanctuary

The animal was found on the site of Anglian Water in Norwich at 12.30pm on Sunday, November 24.

You may also want to watch:

A fire crew from Carrow used hydraulic rescue equipment to free the deer before releasing it to Hillside Animal Sanctuary.

Hillside helps and campaigns for animals in need.

A deer got stuck in some metal railings ner Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Hillside Animal SanctuaryA deer got stuck in some metal railings ner Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Hillside Animal Sanctuary

The doe, which suffered grazes to its neck, will remain in a quiet and calm environment before seeing the vet on Monday morning.

Most Read

Eleven people injured in serious minibus crash

Emergency Services were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Dad couldn’t get defibrillator in bid to save son’s life - due to no phone signal

Robert Waple, 45 from Brandon was unable to access the defibrillator at Hockwold village hall due to a lack of mobile phone signal. Picture: Neil Didsbury

15 signs that you grew up in Norfolk

From crabbing off Cromer Pier to the smell of farms, here are 15 signs you grew up in Norfolk. Picture James Bass.

Call for swift action to improve road safety following fatal collision

Floral tributes and candles left at the scene of a crash on Dereham Road where two men died. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

‘Chaotic’ roundabout closure angers people living nearby

The closure will allow for resurfacing of the road to be carried out, as part of an ongoing Transport for Norwich scheme. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

Two men die in crash near Norfolk Showground

Two men have died in a crash in Dereham Road near the Norfolk Showground. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Eleven people injured in serious minibus crash

Emergency Services were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Part of A47 closed after crash

The Acle Straight has been closed following a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Man accidentally puts 600 seals up for sale

Atlantic Grey Seals Halichoerus grypus, Horsey Gap, Norfolk, January 2019. Pictures: Ed Marshall

Call for swift action to improve road safety following fatal collision

Floral tributes and candles left at the scene of a crash on Dereham Road where two men died. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

See inside £400,000 cottage set in large private grounds

A three bedroom property in Morton On The Hill is on the market for £400,000. Photo: Minors & Brady
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists