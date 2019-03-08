Field on fire near Norwich
PUBLISHED: 14:20 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:20 02 August 2019
Archant
Plumes of smoke have been spotted miles away from a large field fire near Norwich.
The fire brigade were called at around 12.48pm after a blaze broke out in a field on Fair Lane in Postwick, with smoke visible from several miles away from the source.
Appliances from Carrow, Sprowston, Wroxham, and two from Earlham are on scene using hose reel jets.
More information to follow.