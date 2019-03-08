Field on fire near Norwich

A fire seen in the direction of Postwick, Norwich. Picture: Peter Raven Archant

Plumes of smoke have been spotted miles away from a large field fire near Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The fire brigade were called at around 12.48pm after a blaze broke out in a field on Fair Lane in Postwick, with smoke visible from several miles away from the source.

Appliances from Carrow, Sprowston, Wroxham, and two from Earlham are on scene using hose reel jets.

More information to follow.