Fire breaks out at care home in the Broads

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 2:57 PM January 25, 2021    Updated: 3:31 PM January 25, 2021
Road closure Potter Heigham

Multiple police and fire vehicles attended the fire at a Bridge Road care home in Potter Heigham - Credit: Broads' Watch

A fleet of emergency services hurried to a Broads village after a fire broke out at a care home.

Fire engines from Martham, Stalham, Acle, Great Yarmouth and Wroxham were called to Broadland House nursing home on Bridge Road in Potter Heigham  at 11.11am.

Police followed at 11.16am to support the fire service with road closures.

One eyewitness said the road was closed between the care home and Latham's - with traffic completely blocked off until after 1pm.

Paul Rice, emergency co-ordinator for Potter Heigham, said he was called by police and tasked with preparing the village hall for evacuated residents if necessary, but luckily was stood down.

He said: "At one point, the air ambulance arrived and was circling overhead to find somewhere to land. The good news is that it wasn't needed in the end."

A member of staff at the care home, which can look after up to 20 residents at any one time, confirmed everyone was safe and well following the ordeal.

She said: "Both staff and the emergency services were absolutely amazing. We got all the residents out super quick and were able to get them back inside as soon as the fire had been put out.

"We know where the fire was located and have an idea of what caused it, but we're going to wait for the investigation to be completed before we can say anything for certain."

