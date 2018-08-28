Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Person injured as fire crews battle boat blaze in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:36 06 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:51 06 January 2019

Smoke can be seen rising from the scene. Picture: Annabelle Dickson

Smoke can be seen rising from the scene. Picture: Annabelle Dickson

Archant

One person is believed to have been injured as fire crews continue to battle a boat on fire in Norwich.

Firefighters have been dispatched from Earlham, Sprowston and Carrow to Griffin Lane, Thorpe Saint Andrew, after a call at around 1pm today, Sunday, January 6.

The ambulance service is at the scene where it is believed that one person has been injured.

A service rescue boat is also in attendance.

More to follow.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Missing mum Ellie Yarrow-Sanders tells why she has gone on the run with son Olly

Ellie YarrowSanders with her three-year-old son Olly Sheridan, who have gone missing. Photo: Patrick Sheridan/PA Wire

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

‘Sadly not my decision’ - Theatre Royal panto favourite will not return in 2019

Norwich Theatre Royal's 2018 pantomime - Aladdin. Ben Langley as Wishee Washee, Richard Gauntlett as Widow Twankey and Steven Roberts as Aladdin. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

Most Read

Top anti-gangs worker accuses Met police of defamation and says officers ‘blacklisted’ him after wrongful raid

Gwenton Sloley.

Dead body found on Stamford Hill building site

Emergency services at the scene in Filey Avenue at the junction with Upper Clapton Road. Picture: @999London

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after car hits police officer while being driven wrong way down Stoke Newington street

A police officer was injured after a car drove the wrong way down Stoke Newington High Street. Picture: @automaticdog

New Year’s Eve shooting: Woman in 20s shot in leg at Dalston nightclub

Police at the scene in Kingsland Road. Picture: @MPSHackney

‘Obviously not a Banksy!’: Hackney Police slate ‘imbecile’ who defaced marked car just before busy New Year’s Eve shift

The police car was defaced while cops were dealing with an incident. Picture: MPS Hackney

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip misses royal family’s trip to church at Sandringham

Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending a a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Plans lodged for more homes in village that defeated large development just two-years-ago

An artist's impression of what the new estate could look like. Picture: La Ronde Wright

How a prisoner of war hut became one of the smallest churches in city

Mount Mizar Church, Larkman Lane. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘That’s what makes you who you are’ – Only upsides for Godfrey despite FA Cup exit

Ben Godfrey keeps Jamal Lowe busy as Norwich City see their FA Cup involvement end early, with an injury-time defeat to Portsmouth at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a stoppage time FA Cup third round 1-0 defeat to Portsmouth

Christoph Zimmermann made two vital clearances in the second half against Portsmouth Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists