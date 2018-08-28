Person injured as fire crews battle boat blaze in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 14:36 06 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:51 06 January 2019
Archant
One person is believed to have been injured as fire crews continue to battle a boat on fire in Norwich.
Firefighters have been dispatched from Earlham, Sprowston and Carrow to Griffin Lane, Thorpe Saint Andrew, after a call at around 1pm today, Sunday, January 6.
The ambulance service is at the scene where it is believed that one person has been injured.
A service rescue boat is also in attendance.
More to follow.
Comments have been disabled on this article.