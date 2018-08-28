Firefighters called to scene of blaze at Norfolk school
PUBLISHED: 12:21 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:24 23 November 2018
Archant
Fire crews have been called to a blaze at a north Norfolk school.
Fire engines from Cromer, Sheringham and Aylsham were on the scene of an incident at Suffield Park Infant and Nursery School in Mill Road, Cromer today (November 23).
A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said crews were called at 11.24am, and were on the scene until 11.52am.
Police and ambulance were made aware of the incident.
Crews also used a positive pressure fan to disperse smoke and a thermal imaging camera to check for residual hot spots.
