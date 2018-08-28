Firefighters called to scene of blaze at Norfolk school

Suffield Park Infant and Nursery School. Pictures: David Bale Archant

Fire crews have been called to a blaze at a north Norfolk school.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fire engines from Cromer, Sheringham and Aylsham were on the scene of an incident at Suffield Park Infant and Nursery School in Mill Road, Cromer today (November 23).

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said crews were called at 11.24am, and were on the scene until 11.52am.

Police and ambulance were made aware of the incident.

Crews also used a positive pressure fan to disperse smoke and a thermal imaging camera to check for residual hot spots.