Eight fire crews battle blaze in West Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Published: 7:05 AM August 3, 2021    Updated: 7:17 AM August 3, 2021
File picture of fire engine. Picture: Chris Bishop

People have been told to keep their windows shut as eight fire crews tackle a blaze in West Norfolk.   - Credit: Chris Bishop

People have been told to keep their windows shut as eight fire crews tackle a blaze in West Norfolk.  

A large fire has broken out at a refuse site on Mill Drove, in Blackborough End near King's Lynn, in the early hours of this morning [Tuesday, August 3]. 

Fire crews from King's Lynn North, King's Lynn South, Terrington, Heacham, Swaffham, Sandringham are at the scene, as well as a water carrier from Fakenham and the high-volume pump from Thetford. 

A tweet by Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are in attendance at a large fire in Blackborough End West Norfolk. Please keep windows and doors shut in the vicinity.” 

On the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service log, it adds: “Appliances from King's Lynn North, King's Lynn South, Terrington, Heacham, Swaffham, Sandringham, the water carrier from Fakenham and the high volume pump from Thetford are in attendance at a large refuse fire on Mill Drove.  

“This is an ongoing incident.”

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

