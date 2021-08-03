Breaking
Eight fire crews battle blaze in West Norfolk
- Credit: Chris Bishop
People have been told to keep their windows shut as eight fire crews tackle a blaze in West Norfolk.
A large fire has broken out at a refuse site on Mill Drove, in Blackborough End near King's Lynn, in the early hours of this morning [Tuesday, August 3].
Fire crews from King's Lynn North, King's Lynn South, Terrington, Heacham, Swaffham, Sandringham are at the scene, as well as a water carrier from Fakenham and the high-volume pump from Thetford.
A tweet by Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are in attendance at a large fire in Blackborough End West Norfolk. Please keep windows and doors shut in the vicinity.”
On the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service log, it adds: “Appliances from King's Lynn North, King's Lynn South, Terrington, Heacham, Swaffham, Sandringham, the water carrier from Fakenham and the high volume pump from Thetford are in attendance at a large refuse fire on Mill Drove.
You may also want to watch:
“This is an ongoing incident.”
This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.
Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county.
Most Read
- 1 Brother and sister found dead in their home are named
- 2 'It did not deliver': Glamping site vows to improve after guests hit out
- 3 Man jailed for stealing underwear and sex toy from village house
- 4 Reward of £20,000 offered after theft of performance car worth £150,000
- 5 When are GCSE and A-level results out and how fair will grades be?
- 6 Woman admits causing deaths of Norfolk couple in road crash
- 7 Why is it so difficult to buy bottled water?
- 8 'She loved planting flowers' - Tributes left at home of woman found dead
- 9 Norwich City transfer rumours: Talks held with United full-back
- 10 Villagers in shock after woman dies in suspected murder