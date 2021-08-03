Eight fire crews battle blaze in West Norfolk

Breaking

Published: 7:05 AM August 3, 2021 Updated: 7:17 AM August 3, 2021

People have been told to keep their windows shut as eight fire crews tackle a blaze in West Norfolk. - Credit: Chris Bishop

A large fire has broken out at a refuse site on Mill Drove, in Blackborough End near King's Lynn, in the early hours of this morning [Tuesday, August 3].

Fire crews from King's Lynn North, King's Lynn South, Terrington, Heacham, Swaffham, Sandringham are at the scene, as well as a water carrier from Fakenham and the high-volume pump from Thetford.

A tweet by Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are in attendance at a large fire in Blackborough End West Norfolk. Please keep windows and doors shut in the vicinity.”

On the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service log, it adds: “Appliances from King's Lynn North, King's Lynn South, Terrington, Heacham, Swaffham, Sandringham, the water carrier from Fakenham and the high volume pump from Thetford are in attendance at a large refuse fire on Mill Drove.

“This is an ongoing incident.”

