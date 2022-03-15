Fire crews tackle blaze at property

Fire crews are currently tackling a blaze at a property in Tibenham. - Credit: Chris Bishop

Fire crews tackled a blaze at a property in Tibenham.

Four appliances from Attleborough, Wymondham, Earlham and Harleston were called to reports of a domestic building fire in Long Row at about 11.14am this morning [March 15].

Crews used hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.

