Fire crews tackle blaze at property

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 12:33 PM March 15, 2022
Updated: 1:03 PM March 15, 2022
Fire crews are currently tackling a blaze at a property in Tibenham.  

Fire crews are currently tackling a blaze at a property in Tibenham. - Credit: Chris Bishop

Fire crews tackled a blaze at a property in Tibenham.  

Four appliances from Attleborough, Wymondham, Earlham and Harleston were called to reports of a domestic building fire in Long Row at about 11.14am this morning [March 15]. 

Crews used hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

