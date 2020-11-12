Fire at Norwich Station
PUBLISHED: 07:13 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 07:13 12 November 2020
Archant
Firefighters have tackled a blaze at Norwich Station.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a fire at Station Approach at 3.20am on Thursday (November, 12).
One crew from Carrow fought the flames.
They used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.
The stop message was received at 3.28am.
A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said it was a “small, rubbish fire”.
