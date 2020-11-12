Fire at Norwich Station

Firefighters tackled a blaze at Norwich Station. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

Firefighters have tackled a blaze at Norwich Station.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a fire at Station Approach at 3.20am on Thursday (November, 12).

You may also want to watch:

One crew from Carrow fought the flames.

They used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

The stop message was received at 3.28am.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said it was a “small, rubbish fire”.