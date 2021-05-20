Fire at Norwich Airport was 'nothing to worry about'

Video

Published: 8:29 PM May 20, 2021 Updated: 8:36 PM May 20, 2021

A billowing fire that was caught on video at Norwich International Airport was a training exercise, a spokesperson has confirmed. - Credit: Submitted

The fire, which happened during the afternoon of Thursday, May 20 was videoed by a passerby who was traveling on Holt Road, which runs alongside the airport.

The video shows fire and smoke billowing from one of the airport runways.

Norwich International Airport has confirmed that the fire was part of an exercise from the onsite fire service

A spokesperson from the airport said: "This happens quite regularly and is just a standard fire practice. Many airports do this very regularly.

"It's nothing for passersby to worry about."

The airport has its own fire service on-site in case of an emergency situation on the runway or in the hanger.

In the past, the team has practiced scenarios on a lifesize plane that has been set on fire.



