Crews still on scene of 'significant' blaze

PUBLISHED: 10:55 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:48 09 March 2020

Michael Mundy was woken by the fire and took this picture through an upstairs window Picture: Michael Mundy

Michael Mundy was woken by the fire and took this picture through an upstairs window Picture: Michael Mundy

Archant

Firefighters are still damping down at the scene of a major fire at a builder's merchant.

A firefighter outside Less2build's premises at Narborough, which have been gutted by fire Picture: Chris BishopA firefighter outside Less2build's premises at Narborough, which have been gutted by fire Picture: Chris Bishop

Flames tore through a warehouse at online retailer less2build's premises at Narborough, near Swaffham, in the early hours of today.

Michael Mundy, who lives around 100yds from the site, said he was woken by the fire.

"It was around two-ish, it was like a crackling, bubbling sound," he said.

Another man living nearby said: "I got up and I could see loads of lights. There was an orange glow and six or seven fire engines there."

A worker at less2build, which sells timber and building materials, said no-one was available to speak about the blaze.

Eight crews from Swaffham, King's Lynn and Sandringham attended the fire. The alarm was raised at around 1.15am.

MORE - Crews battle blaze at warehouse

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service warned neighbours to keep their doors and windows close to prevent smoke inhalation and any damage to homes.

A spokesman said: "We are currently dealing with a significant fire at a commercial premises in Narborough. Local residents are requested to keep windows closed and remain clear of the area."

Crews are still on scene damping down and checking that the fire does not re-ignite.

The blaze broke out in a large shed used to store materials. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

