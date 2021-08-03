News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Firefighters dash to tackle blaze at coastal holiday resort

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 2:22 PM August 3, 2021   
holiday homes on fire

Smoke above Hermanus Holidays, Winterton-on-Sea. - Credit: Archant

Emergency services are on the scene of a fire in Winterton. 

Smoke can be seen above the colourful buildings of Hermanus Holidays beachside resort, The Holway, with plumes of smoke also visible outside Fisherman's Return Pub, The Lane. 

At around 1.50pm, there were already several fire engines and ambulances present at the resort.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service
Great Yarmouth News
East Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An officer stands by the alleyway cordon at the back of the property where two people were found dead

Norfolk Live | Updated

Man and woman found dead in home

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
A police officer stands by the alleyway cordon at the back of a property on Middleton Crescent in Ne

Norfolk Live | Updated

Neighbours' horror after two people found dead in 'peaceful close'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Bacton gas terminal from the air. Picture; MIKE PAGE

Norfolk seaside holiday park battles Shell over solar panel plans

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
7days Performance are offering a reward of £20,000 to find a bayside blue R34 GTR which was stolen from South Norfolk.

Reward of £20,000 offered after theft of performance car worth £150,000

Sarah Hussain

person
Comments powered by Disqus