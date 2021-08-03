Firefighters dash to tackle blaze at coastal holiday resort

Published: 2:22 PM August 3, 2021

Emergency services are on the scene of a fire in Winterton.

Smoke can be seen above the colourful buildings of Hermanus Holidays beachside resort, The Holway, with plumes of smoke also visible outside Fisherman's Return Pub, The Lane.

At around 1.50pm, there were already several fire engines and ambulances present at the resort.