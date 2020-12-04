News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Firefighters called to incident at Norwich hotel

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 5:30 PM December 4, 2020    Updated: 5:45 PM December 4, 2020
Several firefighters were called to the scene of a fire at a Norwich hotel. - Credit: Google Streetview

Appliances from Sprowston, Earlham, Hethersett and Wroxham attended at the Holiday Inn Express, in Drayton High Road, Hellesdon, on Friday, December 4.

Crews wore breathing equipment and used jets to put out the fire, before checking for hot spots with a thermal imaging camera.

The fire was under control and put out by 5pm.

Police and ambulance crews were also called to the incident, and it is not known if anyone was injured during the fire.

The David Lloyd gym nearby closed its doors as a precaution but later reopened.

A Norfolk police spokesperson said the fire was not believed to be suspicious.

