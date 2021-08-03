Three taken to hospital after eight crews battle holiday park blaze
- Credit: Liz Coates
A holiday park was evacuated and three people taken to hospital following a major blaze.
The fire at The Hermanus at Winterton sent thick black smoke billowing into the air and neighbours' homes at around 1pm on Tuesday (August 3).
Eight fire crews and around 40 firefighters tackled the blaze which began in a store room in the arcade area of the holiday complex.
The fire engulfed the amusements area with crews using water from the site's swimming pool to put it out.
Group manager with Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service Emyr Gough hailed the actions of crews who did "exceptionally well", particularly the first pumps who were able to bring the fire under control within around 45 minutes and stop it from spreading.
"The first crews did an incredible job," he said. "Otherwise it would still be burning."
He confirmed three people, all staff members, had been taken to hospital as a precaution after potentially suffering from smoke inhalation.
An investigation was under way but early signs suggested the fire had been started accidentally in a storage room, he said.
The arcade building had been "significantly damaged" in the blaze with the rest of the complex suffering smoke damage.
The Highwayman restaurant at the Hermanus posted on its Facebook page saying it had suffered a major fire.
The post said: "To save the rumours we have had a major fire in our main complex at Hermanus. More updates will come but the main thing is everyone is safe and well and no one was hurt."
Earlier in the day smoke could be seen above the colourful round bungalows, with plumes of smoke also visible outside the Fisherman's Return pub.
Rachel and Frankie Blofeld, from Essex, were staying in one of the bungalows behind the building where the fire started when staff told them to evacuate.
They said they could smell the fire before they could see it and there was no sense of panic, Mr Blofeld said.
The activity drew the interest of visitors and dog walkers. Staff at the holiday park were stopping people from entering and visitors looking to return to their accommodation were being directed to the exit road.
After around four hours of damping down fire crews were seen leaving the site at around 4.30pm.