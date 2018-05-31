Search

Blaze at former leisure centre on edge of Norwich

PUBLISHED: 19:57 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 19:57 19 December 2019

Oasis sports & leisure club in Thorpe St Andrew. Photo: Bill Smith

Oasis sports & leisure club in Thorpe St Andrew. Photo: Bill Smith

Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze at a former leisure centre on the outskirts of Norwich.

At around 5.50pm firefighters were called to the former Oasis Sports and Leisure Centre in Thorpe St Andrew, which is due to be demolished to make way for a new care facility.

Four fire crews from Sprowston, Carrow, Earlham and Wroxham are in attendance and as of two hours after the call remain on the scene.

More to follow

