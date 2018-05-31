Blaze at former leisure centre on edge of Norwich
PUBLISHED: 19:57 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 19:57 19 December 2019
Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze at a former leisure centre on the outskirts of Norwich.
At around 5.50pm firefighters were called to the former Oasis Sports and Leisure Centre in Thorpe St Andrew, which is due to be demolished to make way for a new care facility.
Four fire crews from Sprowston, Carrow, Earlham and Wroxham are in attendance and as of two hours after the call remain on the scene.
