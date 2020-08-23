Search

Five crews battle blaze at business

PUBLISHED: 15:14 23 August 2020

Fire crews have been tackling a fire at a business on Rectory Road in Weston Longville. Picture: Google

Fire crews have been tackling a fire at a business on Rectory Road in Weston Longville. Picture: Google

Archant

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a business.

At around 1.31pm today, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to a fire on Rectory Road in Weston Longville.

Five crews from Dereham, Carrow, Hethersett, Hingham and Aylsham have been fighting the flames.

A spokesperon confirmed they were still tackling the blaze.

The ambulance service has also been called been to the scene.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said there had not been reports of people suffering with injuries.

More to follow.

