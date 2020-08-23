Five crews battle blaze at business
PUBLISHED: 15:14 23 August 2020
Archant
Firefighters are battling a blaze at a business.
At around 1.31pm today, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to a fire on Rectory Road in Weston Longville.
Five crews from Dereham, Carrow, Hethersett, Hingham and Aylsham have been fighting the flames.
A spokesperon confirmed they were still tackling the blaze.
You may also want to watch:
The ambulance service has also been called been to the scene.
A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said there had not been reports of people suffering with injuries.
More to follow.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.