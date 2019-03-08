Search

Fire crews called to blaze in residential street

PUBLISHED: 08:52 17 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:52 17 May 2019

Fire crews were called in the early hours to a building blaze in Newton Flotman. Photo: Denise Bradley.

Fire crews were called in the early hours to a building blaze in Newton Flotman. Photo: Denise Bradley.

Archant

Firefighters were called to a building on fire in a South Norfolk village in the early hours of the morning.

Crews from Carrow in Norwich and Long Stratton responded to reports of the building blaze on Dell Close in Newton Flotman at 1.10am on Friday, May 17.

You may also want to watch:

The firefighters, who were at the scene for an hour, used supplemented hose reel jets with water from a hydrant whilst wearing breathing apparatus to as they worked to extinguish the fire.

A themal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots and a pressure ventilation fan was used to remove smoke from the property.

Dell Close is a short residential cul de sac leading off Flordon Road with a number of detached homes.

