Cause of Holt supermarket blaze found

Jonathan Wilby, group manager, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, at the remaining shell of Budgens of Holt after the fire. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

The fire which destroyed Holt’s only supermarket was caused by an electrical fault, investigators have found.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Budgens site in Holt on July 18. Picture: Stuart Anderson The Budgens site in Holt on July 18. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Norfolk Fire and Rescue has finished its enquiries into the blaze at Budgens in Kerridge Way on Saturday, June 20.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We have concluded our investigations into the fire at Budgens in Holt.

“We believe the cause to be an electrical fault and have passed our findings to the site owners and insurance companies.”

More than a month after the fire, the supermarket’s high-pitched frame is still intact. Most of the adjacent car park is still off limits, and hoardings have been put up around part of the building. A sign with the message ‘We Love Budgens Staff’ hangs at the entrance to the site.

The Budgens site in Holt on July 18. Picture: Stuart Anderson The Budgens site in Holt on July 18. Picture: Stuart Anderson

You may also want to watch:

MORE: ‘Pop up’ post office will operate in Holt following supermarket fire

An online appeal set up for people to “show their appreciation” to the dozens of staff who worked there ended up raising £7,450, contributed by 200 people.

Budgens also housed the town’s only Post Office. A ‘pop’up’ postal service has been set up at the nearby Bakers and Larners department store. Both businesses are owned by CT Baker.

Customers who relied on grocery deliveries from Budgens have been being supplied by the supermarket’s sister store in Aylsham.

The Budgens site in Holt on July 18. Picture: Stuart Anderson The Budgens site in Holt on July 18. Picture: Stuart Anderson

The supermarket was opened in 1985, and was described by residents as a “social lifeline” and a place “full of community spirit”.

MORE: ‘It was a social lifeline’ - local people still reeling from loss of Budgens in Holt.