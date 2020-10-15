Fire crews called to blaze at Banham Poultry factory
PUBLISHED: 09:45 15 October 2020
Copyright: Archant 2020
Firefighters have been dealing with a blaze at Banham Poultry’s meat processing plant.
Three fire crews from Attleborough, Hingham and Wymondham, along with the aerial ladder platform from Earlham and water carrier from Hethersett, were called to the Attleborough factory at 7.37am on Thursday (October 15) morning.
All staff members were evacuated and firefighters focused their efforts on one of the main buildings beside the water tower, off Station Road.
Crews wore breathing apparatus and used hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze and, by 9am, they were dampening down and checking for remaining hotspots.
A fire service spokesman said the fire had been caused by malfunctioning machinery, and that no-one had been injured as a result.
Banham Poultry has been besieged by problems over the past few months, with the factory experiencing Norfolk’s single largest coronavirus outbreak.
In total, 130 out of 800 on-site employees tested positive for the virus.
Closing the factory for two-and-a-half weeks was estimated to have cost the business around £4m.
