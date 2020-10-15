Search

Fire crews called to blaze at Banham Poultry factory

PUBLISHED: 09:45 15 October 2020

Fire appliances at the fire at Banham Poultry. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fire appliances at the fire at Banham Poultry. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2020

Firefighters have been dealing with a blaze at Banham Poultry’s meat processing plant.

Fire appliances at the fire at Banham Poultry. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYFire appliances at the fire at Banham Poultry. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Three fire crews from Attleborough, Hingham and Wymondham, along with the aerial ladder platform from Earlham and water carrier from Hethersett, were called to the Attleborough factory at 7.37am on Thursday (October 15) morning.

All staff members were evacuated and firefighters focused their efforts on one of the main buildings beside the water tower, off Station Road.

Fire appliances at the fire at Banham Poultry. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYFire appliances at the fire at Banham Poultry. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Crews wore breathing apparatus and used hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze and, by 9am, they were dampening down and checking for remaining hotspots.

A fire service spokesman said the fire had been caused by malfunctioning machinery, and that no-one had been injured as a result.

Banham Poultry has been besieged by problems over the past few months, with the factory experiencing Norfolk’s single largest coronavirus outbreak.

In total, 130 out of 800 on-site employees tested positive for the virus.

Staff make their way back into the building after the fire at Banham Poultry. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYStaff make their way back into the building after the fire at Banham Poultry. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Closing the factory for two-and-a-half weeks was estimated to have cost the business around £4m.

Firefighters were called to the Banham Poultry factory in Attleborough, which experienced Norfolk's largest single coronavirus outbreak earlier in 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA WireFirefighters were called to the Banham Poultry factory in Attleborough, which experienced Norfolk's largest single coronavirus outbreak earlier in 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Fire fighters check for hot spots at the fire at Banham Poultry. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYFire fighters check for hot spots at the fire at Banham Poultry. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fire appliances at the fire at Banham Poultry. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYFire appliances at the fire at Banham Poultry. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

