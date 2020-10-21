Children taken home after fire at primary school
PUBLISHED: 10:31 21 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:31 21 October 2020
Children have been collected from a primary school after a fire broke out.
Two crews were called to Attleborough Primary School, on Besthorpe Road, at 8.30am after reports of a fire on-site.
All teachers and pupils are reported to be safe and parents were told to collect their children.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “Appliances from Attleborough and Wymondham attended a commercial building fire on Besthorpe Road.
“Crews wore breathing apparatus and used main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.
“A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots.”
Appliances remained at the scene for an hour.
More to follow.
