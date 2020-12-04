News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Man and dog rescued from house fire in Thetford

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 5:00 PM December 4, 2020   
Crews from Thetford and East Harling attended a domestic building fire on Heartsease Road at around 11.50am, on Friday December 4. 

Crews from Thetford and East Harling attended a domestic building fire on Heartsease Road at around 11.50am, on Friday December 4. - Credit: Google Images

A man and his dog were rescued from a house fire in Thetford.  

Crews from Thetford and East Harling attended a domestic building fire on Heartsease Road at around 11.50am, on Friday, December 4. 

The male occupant and his dog were rescued from the property and into the care of ambulance and police who were at the scene. 

Both were conscious and breathing. 

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Appliances from Thetford and East Harling attended a domestic building fire on Heartsease Road.  

You may also want to watch:

"Crews wore breathing apparatus and used main and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.  

"A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots. The stop message was received at 12:27." 

Most Read

  1. 1 Busy petrol station on A140 closes due to 'unforeseen circumstances'
  2. 2 9 Norfolk pubs with heated gardens for mixed households
  3. 3 Shocking dashcam footage shows man doing 129mph through village
  1. 4 Vanishing village - Satellite images show incredible erosion at Winterton
  2. 5 Heavy rain prompts flood warnings as first snow forecast to fall
  3. 6 Parts of Norfolk see heavy snow falls with more to come
  4. 7 'Don't bend rules' warning to Christmas revellers
  5. 8 Workmen unearth six skeletons during city street overhaul
  6. 9 Cattle farmer who was 'known across the country' dies aged 79
  7. 10 Revealed: Coronavirus vaccine hubs in Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Food and Drink

Talented 24-year-old opens new bakery in village

Lauren Cope

Author Picture Icon

Highways England | Updated

Part of A47 closed after crash between pedestrian and lorry

Ruth Lawes

person

Dead sperm whale washes up on Norfolk coast

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

How close is Norfolk to tier 1?

Ruth Lawes

person
Comments powered by Disqus