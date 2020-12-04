Man and dog rescued from house fire in Thetford
Published: 5:00 PM December 4, 2020
- Credit: Google Images
A man and his dog were rescued from a house fire in Thetford.
Crews from Thetford and East Harling attended a domestic building fire on Heartsease Road at around 11.50am, on Friday, December 4.
The male occupant and his dog were rescued from the property and into the care of ambulance and police who were at the scene.
Both were conscious and breathing.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Appliances from Thetford and East Harling attended a domestic building fire on Heartsease Road.
You may also want to watch:
"Crews wore breathing apparatus and used main and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.
"A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots. The stop message was received at 12:27."
Most Read
- 1 Busy petrol station on A140 closes due to 'unforeseen circumstances'
- 2 9 Norfolk pubs with heated gardens for mixed households
- 3 Shocking dashcam footage shows man doing 129mph through village
- 4 Vanishing village - Satellite images show incredible erosion at Winterton
- 5 Heavy rain prompts flood warnings as first snow forecast to fall
- 6 Parts of Norfolk see heavy snow falls with more to come
- 7 'Don't bend rules' warning to Christmas revellers
- 8 Workmen unearth six skeletons during city street overhaul
- 9 Cattle farmer who was 'known across the country' dies aged 79
- 10 Revealed: Coronavirus vaccine hubs in Norfolk
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus