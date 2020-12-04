Man and dog rescued from house fire in Thetford

Published: 5:00 PM December 4, 2020

Crews from Thetford and East Harling attended a domestic building fire on Heartsease Road at around 11.50am, on Friday December 4. - Credit: Google Images

A man and his dog were rescued from a house fire in Thetford.

Crews from Thetford and East Harling attended a domestic building fire on Heartsease Road at around 11.50am, on Friday, December 4.

The male occupant and his dog were rescued from the property and into the care of ambulance and police who were at the scene.

Both were conscious and breathing.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Appliances from Thetford and East Harling attended a domestic building fire on Heartsease Road.

"Crews wore breathing apparatus and used main and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

"A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots. The stop message was received at 12:27."