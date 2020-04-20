Search

Singer’s Facebook Live gig raises hundreds for NHS charity

PUBLISHED: 11:07 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:07 20 April 2020

Singer Fiona Harber performed a gig from home on Facebook Live to raise money for the NHS. Picture: Submitted

Singer Fiona Harber performed a gig from home on Facebook Live to raise money for the NHS. Picture: Submitted

More than £900 was raised in donations after an East Anglian musician performed a live show on Facebook.

Fiona Harber, a full-time singer from Beccles, hosted her first Facebook Live event on Saturday, April 11, with 50pc of proceeds going to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

The rest of the cash raised will go to her business, which like so many others has ground to a halt due to the current situation regarding the Covid-19 outbreak.

More than 7,000 people have viewed the show, which is still online for people to enjoy.

Miss Harber said: “The live video is on my facebook page for people who missed it to watch and I’m still happy to take donations.

“We’ve raised a little over £900, which is not bad for two hours’ work.”

She will be hosting another online charity gig on Saturday, May 2, in the hope of raising more money for life-savers in Norfolk.

Join our Here to Help Facebook group to find out about more great ways in which people are helping others in Norfolk and Waveney.

Topic Tags:

