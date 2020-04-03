Singer to perform live gig from home to raise money for NHS

Singer Fiona Harber will perform a gig from home on Facebook Live to raise money for the NHS. Picture: Submitted Archant

Live shows at venues aren’t currently possible due to coronavirus lockdown restrictions, but one musician from East Anglia will perform a gig from her own home to raise funds for the NHS.

Fiona Harber, a full-time singer from Beccles, will host her first Facebook Live event next weekend, with 50pc of proceeds going to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

The rest of the cash raised will go to her business, which like so many others has ground to a halt due to the current situation regarding the Covid-19 outbreak.

Miss Harber said: “Although I am in a financial predicament at present, I strongly believe each and every one of us has a duty to help fight this.

“I am calling on my fans, old and new, to donate as little or as much as they can, part of which will be donated directly to the NHS foundation trust.”

The event will take place from 6pm on Saturday, April 11. People can watch on facebook.com/FionaHarberVocalist/ and more information about donations can be found on the page.

