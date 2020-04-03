Search

Singer to perform live gig from home to raise money for NHS

PUBLISHED: 10:19 03 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:22 03 April 2020

Singer Fiona Harber will perform a gig from home on Facebook Live to raise money for the NHS. Picture: Submitted

Singer Fiona Harber will perform a gig from home on Facebook Live to raise money for the NHS. Picture: Submitted

Archant

Live shows at venues aren’t currently possible due to coronavirus lockdown restrictions, but one musician from East Anglia will perform a gig from her own home to raise funds for the NHS.

Fiona Harber, a full-time singer from Beccles, will host her first Facebook Live event next weekend, with 50pc of proceeds going to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

The rest of the cash raised will go to her business, which like so many others has ground to a halt due to the current situation regarding the Covid-19 outbreak.

Miss Harber said: “Although I am in a financial predicament at present, I strongly believe each and every one of us has a duty to help fight this.

“I am calling on my fans, old and new, to donate as little or as much as they can, part of which will be donated directly to the NHS foundation trust.”

The event will take place from 6pm on Saturday, April 11. People can watch on facebook.com/FionaHarberVocalist/ and more information about donations can be found on the page.

Visit our Here to Help Facebook page to find out about more great ways in which people are helping others in Norfolk and Waveney.

