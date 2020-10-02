Finding Magic follows mother’s journey from grief to healing

Beverley Bishop in Finding Magic, a production in which she reflects on her journey from grief to healing after the death of her son. Picture: Supplied by Beverley Bishop Archant

The story of a mother’s journey from grief to healing after the death of her son is told in a new stage show.

Beverley Bishop, from Cromer, wrote the one-woman show, called Finding Magic, during the lockdown, and will perform it to an audience both live and online.

Mrs Bishop, 51, said parts of the show involved her speaking directly to the audience, and she also acted out some scenes and performed magic tricks.

It was inspired by her son, Jess Fairweather, who took his own life in October 2018, aged 20.

Mrs Bishop said: “Finding Magic is about my ups and downs and the grief process so far, but it’s also broader than that.

Beverley Bishop with her son Jess Fairweather on Cromer beach, where they had summer barbeques. Photo: Beverley Bishop Beverley Bishop with her son Jess Fairweather on Cromer beach, where they had summer barbeques. Photo: Beverley Bishop

“It’s about finding life force, finding magic and looking at what it is that makes us feel alive.

“It looks at what energises us and makes us feel happy and connected.”

Mrs Bishop said she had learned magic throughout the lockdown, and used that as a way of telling the story. She said film was also used to tell part of the story.

The show has been funded by a grant from the Arts Council. Mrs Bishop said she had worked with a small team on the project including a magic consultant, filmmaker and director.

The show lasts for 50 minutes, and afterwards there a question-and-answer session is planned.

It follows a short film Mrs Bishop made last year called Five Days To Say Goodbye, which was based on conversations she had with her son at a funeral home after he died.

Jess, who was a first-year law student at the University of East Anglia, was described as “charismatic, lively and intelligent”. He had suffered from depression for several years before he died.

Finding Magic will be performed at the Norwich Puppet Theatre on October 11 - the second anniversary of Jess’ death - at 2.30pm, October 13 at 7.30pm and October 17 at 7.30pm.

People can watch via Zoom for a suggested donation of £5.

Bookings can be made online at www.puppettheatre.co.uk/whats-on/alternative/finding-magic, or by calling 01603 629 921 or emailing info@puppettheatre.co.uk.

Mrs Bishop is also doing a daily video blog about preparing for the show, which can be seen on her Facebook page at www.facebook.com/beverley.bishop.73.