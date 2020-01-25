Search

Advanced search

Can you rehome the 'catopotamus'? Rescue seeks owner after years on the streets

25 January, 2020 - 09:00
Holly needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Holly needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk is hoping to rehome a cat who came to them after fending for herself on the street for years.

Snowdrop needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkSnowdrop needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Holly had lived many years as a stray and came to the charity after it was noticed her fur was matted up and causing her pain.

In order to help her the RSPCA had to give her a "rather drastic" haircut and she has now earned herself the nickname of 'catopotamus'.

Staff say this won't last long however, as her hair has already started to grow back.

After having a dental and a spay check she is now ready to find a home.

Heimlich needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkHeimlich needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Holly would prefer an adult home where she can take it easy.

If you think you could give Holly the home she needs then please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA at the end of this article.

There are a number of other animals also looking for homes this week.

Snowdrop came to the RSPCA more than four months ago and keeps being overlooked.

Ladybird needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkLadybird needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

She needs a very special home and a kind, patient owner as she is very afraid of change.

The charity says once she has settled in and gotten to know you she is a loving friendly cat who likes fuss and attention.

Flik, Heimlich and their mother Ladybird came into the care of the RSPCA care several weeks ago.

They were riddled with ringworm and in a bad way after being found dumped in someone's garden.

Hercules needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkHercules needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

The charity gave them plenty of care and they are slowly responding to the medicine and improving.

When they are all fit and healthy they will make a lovely addition to any family.

Basmati and Risotto are young guinea pig brothers looking for a home.

They are very friendly with their fosterer and have been well handled.

They are around a year and a half old.

Hercules is a semi-feral cat who was recently found with a burst abscess.

He has now recovered from this and the RSPCA will be looking to find him a home in the future.

He currently is very scared around people but staff hope with some more time in their care they will be able to win his trust.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA's rehoming line on 07867 972870 or visit the branch.

All of the RSPCA's cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits, and dogs are on application.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Rare ‘dragon scale’ discovered on north Norfolk coast

(Pictured) Michelle Smith, 49, of Edgefield, found the

Water supply failure hits huge area of Norwich and Norfolk

Anglian water is investigating as homes across Norwich are left without water. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

See inside first homes on town’s growing 5,000 estate as families move in

Lee Barnard, Sales and Marketing Director of Hopkins Homes. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Vicar gets poison pen letters and has tyres slashed in Abbey row

Catherine Relf-Pennington, the vicar of Wymondham Abbey Picture: Ian Burt

‘My wife couldn’t drive that big old thing’: 108mph pig farmer’s driving ban plea

Pig farmer Christopher Cole was caught doing 108mph on the A47 Picture: Ian Burt

Most Read

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

Timberland shuts after staff told news on conference call

The Norwich branch of Timberland is now closed. Pic: Archant

Revealed: The number of motorists caught out by new seaside parking ban

Visitors to Winterton parking along Beach Road from January 13 face a penalty of up to £70 as new restrictions come into force Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

See inside first homes on town’s growing 5,000 estate as families move in

Lee Barnard, Sales and Marketing Director of Hopkins Homes. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Vicar gets poison pen letters and has tyres slashed in Abbey row

Catherine Relf-Pennington, the vicar of Wymondham Abbey Picture: Ian Burt

12 unexpected deaths in two months to be investigated at mental health trust

Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust said it will fully investigate 12 unexpected deaths at the trust in November and December Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Lorry driver arrested after cyclist dies in A47 crash

The crash happened on the A47 between the Saddlebow Interchange and the Hardwick Roundabout Picture: Ian Burt

Months of major works will include closures on Norwich’s ring road

Months of work in the Colman Road area of Norwich is due to start. Pic: Dan Grimmer
Drive 24