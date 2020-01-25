Can you rehome the 'catopotamus'? Rescue seeks owner after years on the streets

The RSPCA East Norfolk is hoping to rehome a cat who came to them after fending for herself on the street for years.

Holly had lived many years as a stray and came to the charity after it was noticed her fur was matted up and causing her pain.

In order to help her the RSPCA had to give her a "rather drastic" haircut and she has now earned herself the nickname of 'catopotamus'.

Staff say this won't last long however, as her hair has already started to grow back.

After having a dental and a spay check she is now ready to find a home.

Holly would prefer an adult home where she can take it easy.

If you think you could give Holly the home she needs then please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA at the end of this article.

There are a number of other animals also looking for homes this week.

Snowdrop came to the RSPCA more than four months ago and keeps being overlooked.

She needs a very special home and a kind, patient owner as she is very afraid of change.

The charity says once she has settled in and gotten to know you she is a loving friendly cat who likes fuss and attention.

Flik, Heimlich and their mother Ladybird came into the care of the RSPCA care several weeks ago.

They were riddled with ringworm and in a bad way after being found dumped in someone's garden.

The charity gave them plenty of care and they are slowly responding to the medicine and improving.

When they are all fit and healthy they will make a lovely addition to any family.

Basmati and Risotto are young guinea pig brothers looking for a home.

They are very friendly with their fosterer and have been well handled.

They are around a year and a half old.

Hercules is a semi-feral cat who was recently found with a burst abscess.

He has now recovered from this and the RSPCA will be looking to find him a home in the future.

He currently is very scared around people but staff hope with some more time in their care they will be able to win his trust.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA's rehoming line on 07867 972870 or visit the branch.

All of the RSPCA's cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits, and dogs are on application.

