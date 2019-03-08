'Gentle giant' who 'loves people' needs home after weeks at rescue centre

Maddie needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk is hoping to find a home for an affectionate Rottweiler who has spent weeks waiting.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wizzer needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Wizzer needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Maddie, a six-year-old female Rottweiler, is described as a 'gentle giant' by staff at the RSPCA.

They say: "Maddie has a friendly and affectionate nature and loves people.

"She will need a home where she will be the only pet as she does not get on with other dogs or cats."

Maddie's new owner will need to be able to handle her strength and an adult home would suit her best.

Beefeater needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Beefeater needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

If you think you could give Maddie the home she needs then please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA at the end of this article.

There are many other animals who also need homes this week.

Wizzer is always on the go and needs a home where he will get lots of interaction and exercise.

He is another very sociable friendly dog who loves people, but again he does need to be the only pet in the home.

Mr Muscle needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Mr Muscle needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Beefeater is a black four-month-old kitten.

He was born on an industrial estate but fortunately is now safe in the care of the RSPCA.

He is very timid but his confidence will grow with time and TLC.

He would like to be rehomed with one of his brothers.

Shelby Loveheart needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Shelby Loveheart needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Mr Muscle is a confident and friendly kitten who loves to play.

He is 12 weeks old but really tiny for his size.

He is now at the cattery so needs to be in a home as soon as possible.

Shelby Loveheart is a young black cat who came to the RSPCA with her four newborn kittens who are now six weeks old.

Shelby Loveheart's kittens need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Shelby Loveheart's kittens need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

They will be ready for homes in the week commencing November 11 but can be reserved now.

Big Boy and Charley are 12 years old and still waiting to find a new home.

They were much loved cats who have been used to their home comforts.

Little Mulan is a young female aged around six months old.

Shelby's kittens need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Shelby's kittens need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

She is on the shy side so will need lots of love from her new owner to earn her trust, but she gets along well with other cats.

Poor Gabriel has had a hard life but now his future is bright.

He is hoping to find an adult home where he can enjoy the good life, laying in front of the fire and sunbathing in the garden.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA's rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form on the adoption page on their website.

Big Boy needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Big Boy needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

All of the RSPCA's cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits, and dogs are on application.

All adoptions are subject to a successful home visit.

Charley needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Charley needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk

Mulan needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Mulan needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Gabriel needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Gabriel needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

You may also want to watch: