Search

Advanced search

Cat desperate to be rehomed with his ‘soulmate’ so they can stay together

19 July, 2020 - 09:00
Purple Rain and Jester. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Purple Rain and Jester. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk is hoping to rehome a pair of cats with a special bond.

Purple Rain. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkPurple Rain. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

All of the animals featured last week have found new homes but there are a number of new rescues looking for their forever homes.

Among them is a pair of male cats called Purple Rain and Jester, who staff refer to as ‘soulmates’ due to their bond.

Both cats are described as “super friendly and sweet” and are around five years old.

Can you provide them with a loving home together?

Tip Top needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkTip Top needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Also needing a home is Tip Top, a friendly black and white male who needs a little time to get back to looking his best.

He is described as “very sweet” and is around six or seven years of age.

He has lived with multiple cats in the past.

Dolly is another sweet cat and staff hope she will be snapped up.

Dolly needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkDolly needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Stella is a “strikingly beautiful” grey female around six years old.

Staff say she is “lovely” and hope she won’t be at the rescue centre for very long.

All of the RSPCA East Norfolk’s cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption. There is a small adoption fee of £65 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits and dogs are on application.

Stella needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkStella needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Please visit the website www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk to see how the branch is rehoming during the COVID-19 situation, as services are still restricted.

The adoption line is 07867 972870.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Norfolk town named among best in Britain by Which?

Which? ranks Blakeney the 6th best seaside resort in Britain Picture by christaylorphoto.co.uk

A47 driver doing 110mph had child in footwell

Police stopped a driver doing 110mph on the A47 at Swaffham. Picture: James Bass

Martin Lewis: Are you one of 1.2 million missing out on savings of thousands?

Martin Lewis (inset) on the BBC ending free TV licences for those aged 75 and over. Picture: Getty Images/Martin Lewis

Suspected shoplifters arrested with huge haul of goods

Products seized suspected as being stolen when two people were arrested in King;s Lynn. Picture: Norfolk Police

Warning after ‘out of control’ dogs bite woman on arm on beach

An aerial photo of California Cliffs. Picture: Mike Page

Most Read

Glamping site slams ‘monstrosity’ holiday resort plan

Lewis Ennalls, Manager, Left, with Roy Benton, Owner, Right, at the Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Nursing staff assist NHS staff and keyworkers to use the swabs at the drive through Coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich pub targeted by ‘malicious social media attack’ after rodent spotted inside

The Copper Beech pub near Longwater in Norwich. Picture; Google Maps

Norfolk town named among best in Britain by Which?

Which? ranks Blakeney the 6th best seaside resort in Britain Picture by christaylorphoto.co.uk

Which restaurants have confirmed they will be doing cut price meals?

Wagamama will be doing half-priced meals. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A47 driver doing 110mph had child in footwell

Police stopped a driver doing 110mph on the A47 at Swaffham. Picture: James Bass

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after 2-0 Premier League loss to Burnley

Norwich City slipped to a ninth straight league defeat against Burnley Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘It’s going to be a good summer’: town traders bounce back

Sharlene Holder and Jacob Zurawka, 10, enjoyed some time crabbing at the popular children�s corner area near South Pier in Lowestoft, as Jacob landed this impressive crab. Picture: Mick Howes

Mobile coronavirus testing visiting towns next week

Mobile coronavirus testing stations are continuing to visit Norfolk and Wavney towns. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Plans for large container storage site withdrawn after neighbours raise safety concerns

Bill Couzens, deputy chair of Sprowston Town Council. Picture: Bill Couzens