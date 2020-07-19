Cat desperate to be rehomed with his ‘soulmate’ so they can stay together

Purple Rain and Jester. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk is hoping to rehome a pair of cats with a special bond.

Purple Rain. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Purple Rain. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

All of the animals featured last week have found new homes but there are a number of new rescues looking for their forever homes.

Among them is a pair of male cats called Purple Rain and Jester, who staff refer to as ‘soulmates’ due to their bond.

Both cats are described as “super friendly and sweet” and are around five years old.

Can you provide them with a loving home together?

Tip Top needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Tip Top needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Also needing a home is Tip Top, a friendly black and white male who needs a little time to get back to looking his best.

He is described as “very sweet” and is around six or seven years of age.

He has lived with multiple cats in the past.

Dolly is another sweet cat and staff hope she will be snapped up.

Dolly needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Dolly needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Stella is a “strikingly beautiful” grey female around six years old.

Staff say she is “lovely” and hope she won’t be at the rescue centre for very long.

All of the RSPCA East Norfolk’s cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption. There is a small adoption fee of £65 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits and dogs are on application.

Stella needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Stella needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Please visit the website www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk to see how the branch is rehoming during the COVID-19 situation, as services are still restricted.

The adoption line is 07867 972870.

