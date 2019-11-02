Can you help the cat that no one wanted?

Dizzy Madeira needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk is hoping to rehome a cat who was no longer wanted by her owners.

BigBoy needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk BigBoy needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Dizzy Madeira was signed over to the charity as she was no longer wanted, however they believe this may have saved her life as they were able to discover that she has pyometra - a dangerous accumulation of fluid in the uterus.

She is now fully recovered from the ordeal and ready for a home.

A spokeswoman for the RSPCA said: "Dizzy is confused and anxious about being in a new environment and so we need to get her settled into a new home as soon as possible.

"She will need an experienced cat owner, preferably a one person household and lots of time, patience and love to help her settle in and learn that she doesn't have to be scared anymore."

Brewster needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Brewster needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

If you think you could give Dizzy the home she needs then please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA at the end of this article.

There are a number of other animals who also need homes this week.

BigBoy and Charley are still waiting patiently. They were much loved cats who had always lived together in the same home so they are feeling a little confused at the cattery. The RSPCA hope it won't be much longer before they can get settled in with their new family.

Brewster and his brother Beefeater are four-month-old brothers. They were born on an industrial estate and so are quite timid around people at the moment. This will soon change as they love to play and like to be petted.

Mulan needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Mulan needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Mulan is on the shy side but staff think her personality will blossom once she's feeling a little bit more confident. She loves other cats so it may be nice if she could be adopted with one of her friends.

Caspian is looking for an indoor home, he is a friendly and confident cat who likes lots of fuss and attention. He does have FIV but is otherwise fit and well with no other known health problems.

Gabriel has had a hard life being an unneutered tomcat out on the streets looking after himself. He has lots of war wounds and his ears have paid the price of lots of fights. Now he has been neutered his hormones wont drive him to get into aggressive fights and he can now have a nice easy life. Staff say he really deserves a home.

Chutney is a four-month-old semi long-haired female kitten, who, along with her two brothers, is looking for an adult home. They can live with other cats.

Caspian needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Caspian needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Maddie is still looking for a home, she is six years old and staff say she has "the most lovely nature." She doesn't get along with other dogs or cats so will need to be the only pet in the home.

Wizzer is a Parsons Jack Russell Terrier and he is described as a character. Staff say he's got lots of energy and loves everyone he meets. He doesn't get along very well with other dogs or cats so will need to be the only pet in the home.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA's rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form on the adoption page on their website.

Gabriel needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Gabriel needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

All of the RSPCA's cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits, and dogs are on application.

All adoptions are subject to a successful home visit.

Chutney needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Chutney needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk

