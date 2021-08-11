Six-year-old raises hundreds for cancer charity with 27-mile bike ride
A six-year-old boy who only learned to cycle during lockdown has raised more than £450 for cancer charity Finnbar's Force by cycling 27 miles around Norfolk.
Flynn Pigg from Wymondham took on the Norfolk Sportive Cycle Event on August 8 after being inspired by his nine-year-old sister, Airlie, who raised £278 for Wymondham cancer charity Star Throwers.
His mother, Victoria said Flynn had been keen to do something himself after Airlie baked 100 cakes as part of the Captain Tom challenge.
She said: "He only learned to cycle in lockdown, but we gradually worked it up to 12 miles and we then found the sportive which was 25 miles and went right past our house.
"It's a big thing to do for a little six-year-old and it wasn't easy but he just got on with it."
Speaking of his achievement Flynn said: "It was hard, but I liked it."
