Financial advisers donate iPads to Norfolk intensive care ward so people ‘do not have to die on their own’

A group of Norfolk financial advisers have donated four iPads to the James Paget’s intensive care unit to help critically ill patients stay in touch with their families.

Dan Hurren, with his wife Sarah and two children Rose and Ted, holding the iPads which were donated to the James Paget Hospital. Photo: Submitted Dan Hurren, with his wife Sarah and two children Rose and Ted, holding the iPads which were donated to the James Paget Hospital. Photo: Submitted

Given that the hospital is operating strict social distancing measures to help with infection prevention, the group hopes that the iPads will alleviate isolation among those receiving hospital treatment for Covid-19.

Senior partner of Norfolk Wealth Management, Dan Hurren, said the idea was inspired by one of his clients, who has since donated a fifth iPad herself.

He said: “It is so heart breaking to hear of coronovirus patients dying on their own and we wanted to do something to help.”

“My children, Ted and Rose, were born at the James Paget Hospital so I thought it very appropriate to donate the iPads there and give something back to them.

“Luckily, I have a contact at the Apple Store in Norwich and they gave us a generous discount and delivered them within 12 hours.”