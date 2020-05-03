Search

Advanced search

Financial advisers donate iPads to Norfolk intensive care ward so people ‘do not have to die on their own’

PUBLISHED: 14:52 03 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:03 03 May 2020

The staff at the James Paget Hospital receiving the gifted iPads. Photo: Submitted

The staff at the James Paget Hospital receiving the gifted iPads. Photo: Submitted

Archant

A group of Norfolk financial advisers have donated four iPads to the James Paget’s intensive care unit to help critically ill patients stay in touch with their families.

Dan Hurren, with his wife Sarah and two children Rose and Ted, holding the iPads which were donated to the James Paget Hospital. Photo: SubmittedDan Hurren, with his wife Sarah and two children Rose and Ted, holding the iPads which were donated to the James Paget Hospital. Photo: Submitted

Given that the hospital is operating strict social distancing measures to help with infection prevention, the group hopes that the iPads will alleviate isolation among those receiving hospital treatment for Covid-19.

Senior partner of Norfolk Wealth Management, Dan Hurren, said the idea was inspired by one of his clients, who has since donated a fifth iPad herself.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “It is so heart breaking to hear of coronovirus patients dying on their own and we wanted to do something to help.”

“My children, Ted and Rose, were born at the James Paget Hospital so I thought it very appropriate to donate the iPads there and give something back to them.

“Luckily, I have a contact at the Apple Store in Norwich and they gave us a generous discount and delivered them within 12 hours.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

With Boris set to ease restrictions, how will post-lockdown offices look?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce the easing of lockdown restrictions in workplaces Photo credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

‘Not safe enough’: Norfolk survey reveals people are against easing lockdown

Quiet streets in Cromer during the Coronavirus Lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Motorcyclist and goldfish caught doing 125mph on A47

A goldfish was found in the rucksack of a motorcyclist doing 125mph on the A47 Photo: Steve Adams

No blanket ban on elderly people leaving home after lockdown

Screen grab of Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street, on coronavirus. Picture: PA Video

Norfolk hospital to feature in Channel 4 NHS Heroes documentary

More than 160 patients have been discharged from Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn after testing positive for coronavirus. Picture: Archant

Most Read

With Boris set to ease restrictions, how will post-lockdown offices look?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce the easing of lockdown restrictions in workplaces Photo credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

‘Not safe enough’: Norfolk survey reveals people are against easing lockdown

Quiet streets in Cromer during the Coronavirus Lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Motorcyclist and goldfish caught doing 125mph on A47

A goldfish was found in the rucksack of a motorcyclist doing 125mph on the A47 Photo: Steve Adams

No blanket ban on elderly people leaving home after lockdown

Screen grab of Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street, on coronavirus. Picture: PA Video

Norfolk hospital to feature in Channel 4 NHS Heroes documentary

More than 160 patients have been discharged from Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn after testing positive for coronavirus. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Motorcyclist and goldfish caught doing 125mph on A47

A goldfish was found in the rucksack of a motorcyclist doing 125mph on the A47 Photo: Steve Adams

With Boris set to ease restrictions, how will post-lockdown offices look?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce the easing of lockdown restrictions in workplaces Photo credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Right call to move the Euros for GOAT

Norwich City's Finnish international Teemu Pukki is in no doubt cancelling the Euros was the right call Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Warning after motorist caught doing 53mph in 30mph zone

Speed enforcement checks have been carried out across Lowestoft with one motorist issued with a Traffic Offence Report (TOR) after being captured doing 53mph in a 30mph limit on Sunday, May 3. Picture: Lowestoft Police Facebook

‘Not safe enough’: Norfolk survey reveals people are against easing lockdown

Quiet streets in Cromer during the Coronavirus Lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24