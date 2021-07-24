Meet the finalists of the Big Clean Up's Best Kept competition
- Credit: (c) copyright newzulu.com / Lesley Buckley
From beach cleans to beautifully presented borders, litter-picks to sprucing up streets – so many across the county answered the call to Norfolk Day’s Big Clean Up.
And for four especially hard-working communities, they have made it into the finals of the Best Kept Town and Village competition.
Cawston, in north Norfolk, Caister and Mundesley, on the coast, and Watton, have reached the final stages of judging.
Eastern Daily Press deputy editor, Ian Clarke, said it had been great to have so many get involved.
“We had a great selection of entries which featured groups and individuals who have really put the effort in to making their hometown a better place to live and work in.
"We are looking forward to crowning our winner and giving a Norfolk community recognition it deserves.”
The call-to-arms campaign was launched earlier this year to get people motivated to spruce up their local area.
The winning town or village will be announced on Tuesday, July 27, and will receive a plaque to display, £200 worth of plants, and a selection of Norfolk Day goodies.
