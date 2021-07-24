News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Meet the finalists of the Big Clean Up's Best Kept competition

Author Picture Icon

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 6:45 AM July 24, 2021   
MUNDESLEY

Mundesley is through to the finals of the Best Kept competition - Credit: (c) copyright newzulu.com / Lesley Buckley

From beach cleans to beautifully presented borders, litter-picks to sprucing up streets – so many across the county answered the call to Norfolk Day’s Big Clean Up. 

And for four especially hard-working communities, they have made it into the finals of the Best Kept Town and Village competition.

A beautiful and calming sunrise at Mundesley beach.

A beautiful and calming sunrise at Mundesley beach. - Credit: Nadine Gray

Cawston, in north Norfolk, Caister and Mundesley, on the coast, and Watton, have reached the final stages of judging. 

Eastern Daily Press deputy editor, Ian Clarke, said it had been great to have so many get involved. 

“We had a great selection of entries which featured groups and individuals who have really put the effort in to making their hometown a better place to live and work in. 

Caister on Sea beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Caister has made it to the final of the Best Kept competition - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Caister on Sea village sign. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Caister on Sea village sign - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Caister on Sea High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Caister on Sea High Street - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

You may also want to watch:

"We are looking forward to crowning our winner and giving a Norfolk community recognition it deserves.” 

The call-to-arms campaign was launched earlier this year to get people motivated to spruce up their local area. 

The winning town or village will be announced on Tuesday, July 27, and will receive a plaque to display, £200 worth of plants, and a selection of Norfolk Day goodies.

Sun sets on a field of bales at Cawston

Cawston has made it to the final of the Best Kept competition - Credit: Peter Jarvis

Watton has made it to the final of the Best Kept competition

Watton has made it to the final of the Best Kept competition - Credit: Archant


Most Read

  1. 1 'Too close to home': Neighbours' shock as body found at Mousehold Heath
  2. 2 Which? warning to avoid sun cream brand for children
  3. 3 Poultry company owner says food industry is at 'crisis point'
  1. 4 Chicken restaurant closes 'due to unforeseen circumstances'
  2. 5 Lifeboat crew rescues three girls out to sea on lilos
  3. 6 Noise investigation launched after works leave houses 'tremoring'
  4. 7 What are the top 10 new shops opening in Norwich?
  5. 8 New beauty salon and massage rooms open at country club
  6. 9 'Like an invasion' - locals speak out over five-day festival
  7. 10 'Cold and desolate' - Anne Robinson's Countdown jibe at Norfolk
Norfolk Day
Watton News
North Norfolk News
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mundesley beach in the early summer sun with Bacton, Walcott and Happisburgh lighthouse in the backg

Days Out Guide

7 places to avoid the crowds in Norfolk this summer

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Charles Albert who started growing vegetables as a form of therapy has been told to dig them up or f

'I'd be utterly lost without it' - Family told to dig up vegetable patch

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
EDP roof, Rouen Road, Norwich Thunder clouds over Castle Museum before tha massive lighting show, 2

Norfolk Weather

Thunderstorms and heavy rain warning for Norfolk

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Elmham Surgery. Picture: Ian Burt

Data

What it is like to be registered at Norfolk's busiest GP

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus