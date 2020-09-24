‘Admin error’ sees final flourish of Junkyard Market postponed

An open air market offering street food, beer and cocktails in aid of good causes has been forced to postpone its final weekend - due to an “admin error” with its events licence.

Junkyard Market, which has been outside St Mary’s Works in Norwich since the middle of August was due to welcome its final customers over the weekend, capping off a wildly successful seven week run.

However, its organisers have now revealed that a cleric error surrounding its licence has meant it has instead had to put back its final flourish for a week.

Writing on the event’s Facebook page, organisers wrote: “It is with great regret that we have to inform you that there has been an admin error with our temporary events licence, and for this we are truly sorry.

“The admin error means we will not be able to operate this weekend.”

The event opened in Norwich on August 15 and since then has gone on to raise thousands of pounds for good causes in the city, including donating £10,000 to the Norwich Soup Movement.

But despite the setback, organisers are looking on the bright side of the postponement.

The statement continues: “There is, however, an upside to this; a weather warning has been announced for this weekend involving strong winds and heavy rain, which would have made keeping you and our staff all safe and socially-distanced difficult. Hopefully, the weather will be better next weekend and we can go out on a high.

“Can all ticket holders check their emails to see how you can rebook for next weekend. Any leftover tickets will go on sale at 5pm Monday.”