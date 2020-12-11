Streets lined for funeral of woman who was 'Fakenham through and through'

Published: 3:01 PM December 11, 2020

Dozens of people lined the streets of a Norfolk town to pay their respects for a much-loved mother-of-three who died suddenly at the age of 46.

Tributes have been paid to loving mother-of-three Fiona Woodcock.

Fakenham stood still at 10.30am on Friday, December 11, as the funeral procession for Fiona Woodcock drove down the high street.

Fiona Woodcock's funeral procession arriving at Fakenham Town Centre.

A number of family and close friends attended Ms Woodcock's funeral at King's Lynn Crematorium, but dozens more lined the streets of Fakenham to pay their respects.

Fiona Woodcock's funeral procession going through Fakenham Town Centre.

Ms Woodcock, who lived in Fakenham her whole life, died suddenly after collapsing outside her daughter’s flat.

'Nan' in flowers for Fiona Woodcock's funeral in Fakenham.

She had just finished going for a walk with one of her three children, Kelly Dix, along with her two grandchildren Grace and Ava when she collapsed on Bridge Street on Tuesday, November 17.

Two passers-by performed CPR on her for 10 minutes until paramedics arrived and carried on for a further 45 minutes. However, despite their efforts, she died at the scene.

Fiona Woodcock, who collapsed on Bridge Street in Fakenham on Tuesday.

Fiona’s ex-partner, Kevin Boyden, described her as his “best mate” as even after their spilt seven years ago, the pair had done “lots together” with their 12-year-old son, Dylan.

He said: “It has literally shocked the whole of the family, Fiona was very caring, family orientated and all about the community.

The local community line the streets of Fakenham Town Centre for Fiona Woodcock's funeral procession.

“She was family and Fakenham through and through.

“Fiona was much loved by everyone in her family and amongst her circle of friends. Since her passing, the amount of grief people have felt is truly profound, which is a testament to the amazing person she was.”

Fiona lived, worked and volunteered in the town and enjoyed playing darts, going to the Conservative Club and visiting Skegness on holiday.

The local community line the streets of Fakenham Town Centre for Fiona Woodcock's funeral procession.

Fiona leaves behind her parents, Sue and Peter Woodcock, two siblings, Emma Royle and Gareth Woodcock, former partner Kevin Boyden, three children, Tiffany, Kelly and Dylan and two grandchildren, Grace and Ava.

Due to the unexpected nature of her death, a GoFundMe page was created to cover the cost of the funeral, which raised £3,035.

After paying some funeral expenses the remaining balance will be going towards a defibrillator machine to be placed the end off town where she died.