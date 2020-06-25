Final goody parcel delivery made to grateful hospital staff

Hospital Friends make final goody parcel delivery to grateful staff.Keith Jarvis handing over the last batch of goody parcels to (left) nurse Stella Mihalache and support ward manager Diane Cremin.Picture: Richard Batson / Hospital Friends Archant

A final delivery of weekly parcels has been made to North Walsham hospital staff by its Friends group.

Over the past 15 weeks the Friends of North Walsham War Memorial Hospital have been providing boxes of snacks, food and drink to ward nursing and support staff.

Nurses at the 24-bed unit have been doing 12-hour shifts in full protective equipment during the coronavirus crisis and the Friends responded to an appeal for refreshments.

Chairman Keith Jarvis said: “Things have been tough for staff without the need to worry about getting snacks ready for work. Our weekly goody runs are a small gesture which has been well received. It has cost around £1,500 from our funds, which are donated by the public for supporting staff, patients and visitors with little extras.”

Support ward manager Diane Cremin said: “Staff really have appreciated, and looked forward to, the goody parcels. Work has been tough and the parcels have been a morale booster.”